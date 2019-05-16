INEC Announces New Date For Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections

"The timelines for all other activities leading to the elections have also been adjusted to align with the new date".

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced new dates for the Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship elections.

The new date is Saturday, November 16th, 2019.

Festus Okoye, INEC Chairman on Information and Voter Education Committee, said in a statement on Thursday that the change is a result consideration of appeals received by the commission.

He said: "After careful consideration of the appeals, the Commission at the regular weekly meeting held today Thursday 16th May decided to shift the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states to Saturday 16th November 2019.

