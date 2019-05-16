Nigeria Senate Summons Health Minister Over Poor State Of Teaching Hospitals

The Nigeria Senate invited Isaac Adewole, Health Minister of the country to appear before it over the bad condition teaching hospitals in the country.

According to the Senate, Adewole would be briefing the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on the current state of teaching hospitals.

The Senate, in a motion sponsored by Senator David Umar last week, decried the poor quality of service and state of Nigerian teaching hospitals while deciding to invite the Health Minister for an explanation.

Umar had noted that most teaching hospitals in the country are not up to standard and have been overstretched with patients having to sleep on bare floors due to lack of space and proper medical equipment needed for their treatment.

At the plenary today, Senate President Bukola Saraki announced that “Minister of Health will on Tuesday, 21st of May, brief the Senate on the current state of facilities in Nigeria teaching hospitals.”