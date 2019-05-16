Nigerian Girl, Tobechukwu Philips, Breaks 125 Year Academic History In The US





Tobechukwu Phillips a Nigerian born teenager has broken the 125 academic history of her high school in Texas, US.



Phillips, who earned A's all through her stay at Alvin High School boasted a 6.9 GPA is now the first Black valedictorian of her school.



Alvin High School was originally established in 1894. African-American students were allowed to join the school in 1965.



Speaking on her success Phillips said: “Maintaining the highest GPA in my class is a difficult task. It truly takes time management but more importantly acknowledging what you do it for. I know that I am no longer just representing myself.



“My biggest advice to other scholars of colour is to truly adopt the mindset of Rosa Parks — ‘No.’ Do not conform to the stereotypes that have held us under thumbs for so long.



“Do not be discouraged when someone speaks out against you, simply allow what they say to fuel your fire. But more than anything, do not remain tight-lipped. Stand up for what you believe in and take it upon yourself to be the change you’ve always wanted. Say ‘No’ to the ways of the world and stick out.”