'Obasanjo Is Powerless After Buhari's Victory' Says Oba Of Lagos, Akiolu

”Obasanjo said Buhari would not win the second term but did Buhari not win? Did I not say Obasanjo will be disappointed by the time the results were announced.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 16, 2019

Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos has said that the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2019 polls is proof that former president Olusegun Obasanjo's influence has been made bare.

He said this on Wednesday when receiving participants of the Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, who visited him in his palace in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visitors, who were on a study tour of the state were led by Nasirudeen Usman, NIPSS Acting Director of Studies.

Akiolu said, "He arrogated to himself the powers of the Almighty Allah by saying it was the support he gave to Buhari that made him win the first term.

”The president’s victory clearly shows power belongs to God only and no man can decide who leads the country.

