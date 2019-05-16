Udom Dismisses Two Top Government Officials In 24 Hours

Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom State Governor, has relived two of the government top officials of their duties in less than 24 hours.

Uduak Udo-Inyang, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Sufficiency was sacked on Tuesday while Valentine Attah, Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, was suspended by the Governor on Wednesday.

While no reason was given for the sack of Udo-Inyang, Attah was suspended for alleged unauthorized recruitment into the state civil service.

Announcing Udo-Inyang sack through a statement, Emmanuel Ekuwem, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), noted that Nse Essien, Commissioner of Science and Technology would oversee the affairs of the ministry.

Ekuwem, in another press statement released on Wednesday, said an audit would immediately be carried out to check the recruitment done by Attah.

It was also announced that “the appointments of those who benefited from the said recruitment are hereby declared null and void.”