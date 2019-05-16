UPDATE: Candidates Can Now Access UTME Results Online Says JAMB





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said candidates can now access their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results for free online.



Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB's head, media and information, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday night in Lagos.



He said: “Candidates can now check their results on the portal.



“They must first log in their profile and then, click on ‘check UTME Examination Results."



The development follows widespread complaints by candidates who could not access the result checker code 55019.