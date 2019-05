Ugonna Ozurigbo, deputy speaker, Imo State House of Assembly has resigned.



His resignation on Thursday is coming less than 24 hours after 21 out of the 27 state lawmakers served impeachment notices on the speaker, Acho Ihim and the majority leader, Lugard Osuji, after suspending them.



The resignation letter is dated May 15 but was received by the office of the Clerk of the state House of Assembly on May 16.



