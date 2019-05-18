Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked In South Africa

Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the annual Arnold Classic Africa, an international multi-sports festival.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2019



Arnold Schwarzenegger, popular Hollywood star has been attacked by a man at a show in South Africa. 

The incident happened on Saturday at a sporting event.

The AFP reports that the former politician was conversing with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back.

Schwarzenegger confirmed the incident on Twitter saying “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about.

“I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat."

“He was sadly and unexpectedly attacked by a crazed fan as he was doing a walk-through to support athletes,” the organizers said, adding the attacker — who was immediately apprehended — was known to police for similar incidents in the past.

Schwarzenegger told organizers he would not press charges.

SaharaReporters, New York

