Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked In South Africa





Arnold Schwarzenegger, popular Hollywood star has been attacked by a man at a show in South Africa.



The incident happened on Saturday at a sporting event.



The AFP reports that the former politician was conversing with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back.



Schwarzenegger confirmed the incident on Twitter saying “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about.



“I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat."



Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the annual Arnold Classic Africa, an international multi-sports festival.



“He was sadly and unexpectedly attacked by a crazed fan as he was doing a walk-through to support athletes,” the organizers said, adding the attacker — who was immediately apprehended — was known to police for similar incidents in the past.



Schwarzenegger told organizers he would not press charges.