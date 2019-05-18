EXCLUSIVE: Gov. El-rufai's Wife, Kid, Face Deportation From Indonesia

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2019


Asia El-rufai, one of the three wives of the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai and her kid is currently facing deportation from Indonesia.

Asia is the sister of popular journalist and activist, Kadaria Ahmed.

A source who spoke to SaharaReporters said, "although she had a valid visa, she is currently having issues about and additional document".

"The Nigerian government has intervened to resolve the issue.

"At the moment, they are trying to resolve the issue with the Indonesian government" the source added.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

