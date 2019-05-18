Senator Ben Murray-Bruce Exposed For Lying About A Picture He Posted On Twitter

Ben Murray-Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa East Consituency has been busted on Twitter for posting a picture he claimed was from Rwanda.

Tweeting @benmurraybruce on Thursday, he said, "This picture is not from Europe or America. This is Rwanda. They have e-bikes in the street that you locate with a mobile app. You Use them and return them. They are charged with solar panels. They are saving Rwandans both time and money. Rwanda is becoming a small giant of Africa".

However, another user of the social app noticed a disparity in the claims the Senator was making and the truth about the picture he posted.

Henry Okelue tweeting @4eyedmonk said "Ben Murray Bruce has refused to limit his mischief to Nigeria. He has found a way to drag Rwanda into it. [email protected], stop embarrassing your self. The image in that tweet of yours is actually from North America, Califonia to be precise. Do better research."

Dear @BenmurrayBruce, stop embarrassing yourself. The image in that tweet of yours is actually from North America, California to be precise. Do better research. pic.twitter.com/o2N6IRAaMF — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) May 17, 2019

Fact Check

Although Senator Ben Murray Bruce lied about the picture he used in his tweet, Rwanda has just entered the electric bike and scooter service.

Gura, a transportation network company based in Rwanda in May launched electric bikes and scooters to tap into the country's mobility and ride-sharing industry.

The service is owned by a Nigerian called Tony Adesina.