Senator Ben Murray-Bruce Exposed For Lying About A Picture He Posted On Twitter

However, another user of the social app noticed a disparity in the claims the Senator was making and the truth about the picture he posted.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 18, 2019

Ben Murray-Bruce, senator representing Bayelsa East Consituency has been busted on Twitter for posting a picture he claimed was from Rwanda.

Tweeting @benmurraybruce on Thursday, he said, "This picture is not from Europe or America. This is Rwanda. They have e-bikes in the street that you locate with a mobile app. You Use them and return them. They are charged with solar panels. They are saving Rwandans both time and money. Rwanda is becoming a small giant of Africa".

However, another user of the social app noticed a disparity in the claims the Senator was making and the truth about the picture he posted.

Henry Okelue tweeting @4eyedmonk said "Ben Murray Bruce has refused to limit his mischief to Nigeria. He has found a way to drag Rwanda into it. [email protected], stop embarrassing your self. The image in that tweet of yours is actually from North America, Califonia to be precise. Do better research."

Fact Check

Although Senator Ben Murray Bruce lied about the picture he used in his tweet, Rwanda has just entered the electric bike and scooter service.

Gura, a transportation network company based in Rwanda in May launched electric bikes and scooters to tap into the country's mobility and ride-sharing industry.

The service is owned by a Nigerian called Tony Adesina.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency 'Boko Haram Is For West African Fulanization, African Islamization', Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'Forget 2023 Presidency', Amaechi Tells South-East
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion The Yoruba Deserve 2023 Presidency, The Igbo Are Not A Serious People By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Anybody Who Fails To Sit-At-Home Deserves To Be Stoned', Says Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military 'Atiku Is Trying To Make Nigeria Ungovernable', Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How Captain Iniobong Ekong, Special Aide to Akwa Ibom State Governor Tried To Conceal Love Affair By Jailing Mistress
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency 'Boko Haram Is For West African Fulanization, African Islamization', Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'Forget 2023 Presidency', Amaechi Tells South-East
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked In South Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Yoruba Deserve 2023 Presidency, The Igbo Are Not A Serious People By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Internet Facebook Closes Pro-Buhari Accounts Managed By Israeli Firm 'To Dent Atiku's Image'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 'Anybody Who Fails To Sit-At-Home Deserves To Be Stoned', Says Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment FLASHBACK : Four Songs Of 'Abami Eda' Fela Anikulapo-Kuti That Prophesied About Present Day Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military 'Atiku Is Trying To Make Nigeria Ungovernable', Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How Captain Iniobong Ekong, Special Aide to Akwa Ibom State Governor Tried To Conceal Love Affair By Jailing Mistress
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM DSS Warns 'Coup Plotters' Ahead Of Presidential Inauguration
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics 'You Are Not God', Ohanaeze Ndigbo Fires Back At Amaechi Over 2023 Presidency Comment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'Stop The Violence, You Cannot Wipe Out An Ethnic Group', Says Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad