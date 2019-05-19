100 Level UNIUYO Student Drowns At Pool Party

“No one noticed he was drowned. Maybe because it was already dark and there was loud music. When he was brought out, people tried to revive him but it was all in vain,” she said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 19, 2019



Kingsley Erik, a 100 level student of the University of Uyo, has drowned in the swimming pool of De Vegas Paradise Hotel in Uyo, on Saturday during a pool party.

The incident was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday by, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon.

Odiko said that the Command had commenced preliminary investigation into the matter to unravel more facts concerning the incident, as the police did not foreclose a foul play.

He added that the corpse had been deposited in a mortuary as investigation continued to establish more facts.

NAN reports that an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident occurred about 9.00 p.m. on Saturday, adding that the deceased was found when one of his colleagues spotted the body after others had left the pool.

“When my friends and I were about leaving the venue of the party to catch up with time before they lock our hostel, we heard someone had drowned in the pool.

“I was shocked because there was no sign of such and everyone had left the pool a long time before then.

“No one noticed he was drowned. Maybe because it was already dark and there was loud music. When he was brought out, people tried to revive him but it was all in vain,” she said.

“it was gathered that the deceased was later rushed to the University of Uyo Health Centre where he was confirmed dead.

