Days After Release From EFCC Custody, Zlatan Ibile Drops Single '4 Days In Okotie Eboh'

by SaharaReporters, New York May 19, 2019

Omoniyi Temidayo, Nigerian musician popularly called Zlatan Ibile, has released ‘4 days in Okotie Eboh,’ a single calling out fake friends days after his released from detention. 

Zlatan was arrested alongside Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley on what the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission described as 'connection to advance fee fraud popularly called 'Yahoo Yahoo'.

Few days after his release from administrative bail, however, Zlatan took to the studio to release the single, where he narrated his experience while at the custody of the anti-graft agency.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Zlatan dedicated some lines in the song to 'fake friends' who turned their back on him while in detention.

Lyrics (translated from Yoruba)

“Pretend you were dead, see who will shed tears over your death. Pretend to be broke and see who’ll ignore you.

“We eat and drink together. Just four days and you can’t hide your hatred for me. You guys didn’t expect me to return. Nobody is holy and don’t be quick to judge”. See Also CRIME BREAKING: EFCC To Arraign Naira Marley On 11-Count Charges 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

