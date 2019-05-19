Gunmen Storm Hotel Viewing Centre, Open Fire On Football Fans In Jos

At least one person has been confirmed killed and several others injured after an attack by gunmen at a hotel in Jos, Plateau State.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday evening when football fans were watching the FA Cup match between Man City and Watford at the Garden Palace Hotel and Bar in Busa Buji suburb of Jos.

According to eyewitnesses the gunmen, suspected to be cultists, stormed the Garden Palace Hotel and Bar in Busa Buji suburb of Jos around 7pm on Saturday and opened fire on the football fans.

A resident, Philip, who escaped being killed, said that during the incident, a local footballer identified as John Davou, was hit three times in the head by the gunmen who also killed another young man instantly, while injuring several others

He said, “What I know is that during the attack, John Davou, 25, died instantly, while another man, Mr. Francis Bot, who was sitting close to him, sustained bullet wounds.

“Several others also sustained injuries while trying to escape from the scene.”

Another resident, Mathew, added, “I suspect that Davou was probably the target, because he was the only one pelted with bullets while everyone else only sustained injuries, some with bullet wounds.

“The victim recently sat for the 2019 UTME and had hoped to gain admission into the university before he was killed by the gunmen.”

“This is really sad,” Mathew added.

When SaharaReporters tried to reach the Police Public Relation Officer in the state for comments, Mr. Terna Tyopev, his phone line was not reachable.