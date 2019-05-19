'I Will Get Rid Of Trailers In Apapa Within My First 60 Days In Office', Says Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor-elect of Lagos State has promised to decongest Apapa road of trailers and containers causing heavy traffic within the first 60 days of his administration.



Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Saturday during an interactive session with his classmates at the Executive Master of Business Administration class, University of Lagos, 1998/2000 set.



At the event, the governor promised to get rid of the gridlock that has characterized Apapa road for many years irrespective of the politics involved.

Heavy Traffic On Apapa Road



He said, “The Apapa trailer issue; it’s a campaign issue; it’s very serious; I’m going to take it very seriously.



“I believe that it is something that we are going to solve in the first 60 days of our government. Whatever is going to be required of us, we will take them out.



“There is a lot of politics being played around there. But no, it cannot be the way we’ll continue to live. We cannot continue to give excuses.”