80 Lawyers Shortlisted For Senior Advocate of Nigeria Award

80 lawyers have been shortlisted for the 2019 conferment of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria award.

According to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, the 80 shortlisted lawyers have scaled the first and second pre-qualification exercise.

Notable among the shortlisted lawyers is Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, human rights activist lawyer.

In a press release signed by Hadizatu Mustapha, LPPC Secretary/Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, called on the general public to comment on the integrity of the shortlisted lawyers.

It reads partly, “The 80 shortlisted lawyers had scaled through the first and second advocates’ filtration, academic pre-qualification exercise and the appeal process, preparatory to the award of SAN for the year 2019.

“Any complaint(s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with verifying affidavit deposed to before a court of record in Nigeria.

“Ten copies of such comments or complaints must be submitted at the office of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, at the Supreme Court of Nigeria Complex, Abuja, not later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 17th June, 2019.”

Also shortlisted for the SAN award conferment are 13 professors in the academic category.

They are Joseph Abugu, Damilola Olawuyi, Olaide Gbadamosi, Mamman Lawan, Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Oludayo Amokaye, Alphonsus Alubo, Rasheed Ijaodola, Sampson Erugo, Edward Oyewo, Oghenemaro Emiri, Bankole Akintoyesodipo and Afeisimi Badaiki.