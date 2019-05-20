"Get Depressed Atiku His Pills, Stop Cooking Up Disgrace For Him" Onochie Advises Atiku's Aides

Lauretta Onochie, social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has replied former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his defamatory claim and demand of N500M. She dismissed the letter from Mike Ozekhome(SAN) and other threats from the legal luminary and Atiku 's team as a deliberate ploy to make her lose focus as the legal battle to unseat President Buhari, his boss, gets intense.

Recall that the former vice president’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had in a letter to Onochie on Sunday, demanded five hundred million Naira, (N500m) and a written apology in six national and one international daily, as well as on all social media platforms wherein the said publication was made.

Saharareporters had reported how the media aide said the Wazirin of Adamawa was on UAE watch-list and she was asked on Sunday to tender apology on or before 48 hours.

However, Onochie has fired back in a statement released to Vanguard Newspaper on Monday calling Atiku depressed soul in desperate need of his pill but whose aides would not tell him the truth for the sake of their stomachs

Her words:“EVIL SHALL NO LONGER HAVE A VOICE NOR SAY, ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA. Good morning Family and Friends. Lauretta Onochie This is in no way responding to the depressed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar whose aides are constantly cooking up disgrace for him, for the sake of their stomachs, instead of giving him his pills. This is to reassure my PERSONAL PEOPLE who are concerned and have emailed, texted or called to know if I’m fine that truly, I had the most hilarious day yesterday and that I am very fine. I continue to laugh at the clowns who do not know what they are walking into.

Why you need Buhari to lead this country till 2023- Lauretta Onochie(Opens in a new browser tab) We are entering into the most crucial time at the Election Tribunal where the mandate freely given to our beloved President by Nigerians, is being challenged and I’m their nightmare. In their thinking, “Let’s distract Lauretta Onochie. We can’t afford to have her focused on her job”. Buhahahahahaha! I can’t be distracted. Truly I can’t for very simple reasons. I have a great family that thinks the world of me. My friends are fiercely loyal and committed because they know me. 34 million Buharists across world are on standby. Always. I have the witness of a clear conscience. I love Nigeria and her wellbeing is my focus. Its all good people. At the end of it all, EVIL SHALL NO LONGER HAVE A VOICE NOR SAY, ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA. Thank you my people and May God Bless You All.”