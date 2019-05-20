My Wife Denies Me Sex Because Of My Small Penis, Pastor Tells Court

Farounbi said his wife, who was a fruit seller, used to return home at late hours every day and refused to have sex with him.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2019

Kamdora

Pastor Samson Farounbi has told an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, in Ibadan, that the small size of his manhood made his estranged wife to deny him sex for a long period.

Farounbi disclosed this on Monday when testifying before the court on a case of divorce he instituted against Tope Farounbi.

He had requested the court to end their 19-year union on the grounds of lack rest of mind, threat to life and lack of respect for his family.

Narrating his ordeals, Farounbi said his wife, who was a fruit seller, used to return home at late hours every day and refused to have sex with him.

“There was a day I challenged her why she always returned late and denying me sex.

“She confessed that the small size of my penis was responsible for keeping late outside and for refusing to have sex with me.

“She suggested to buy local herb for the treatment of my micro penis, which cost N5,000, but I priced it down to N4,000.

“I got myself treated with the Agbo (local herb), but she still felt reluctant to allow me have access to her body,” he narrated.

The pastor further alleged that the defendant maltreated his mother when she was living with him and that the ill treatment forced his aged mother to relocate to Ilesha, where she died a few months later.

He told the court that Tope used to curse every member of his family and always cursed his blood brothers whenever they visited him.

“My lord, she is a devil, always fighting people, especially females that come to my church for prayer, accusing me of flirting with them.

“We have never stayed beyond two years in every house I rented since we married 19 years ago due to her stubbornness and troublesome character.

“The five children of our union lack home training and always cursing me whenever I tried to correct any of the kids for doing wrong things.

“In fact, our first child has run away from home now and I cannot even locate his whereabouts.

“I urge the court to separate us so that I can have peace of mind to do my pastoral work,” he pleaded.

In her defence, Tope denied all the allegations but urged the court to dissolve the marriage as requested by the plaintiff.

She accused her husband of womanising, saying he never cared for her welfare but was in the habit of drinking alcohol.

President of the court, Mr. Mukaila Balogun and the two court assessors — Messrs Wahab Popoola and Alao Ganiyu — in their unanimous decision dissolved the marriage.

Balogun said the court was handicapped to settle the dispute between the parties because the couple had agreed to end the marriage.

He ordered that three kids that are males, including the first born that ran away, should be in the custody of the plaintiff; while the remaining two daughters should remain with the defendant.

He further directed the plaintiff to pay N8,000 monthly allowance for the upkeep of the two kids in the defendant’s custody.

He admonished the parties to refrain from fomenting trouble or disturbing public peace.

(NAN)

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Tribunal Rejects APC’s Plea To Recount Governorship Election Ballot Papers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal 80 Lawyers Shortlisted For Senior Advocate of Nigeria Award
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Judge Disqualifies Himself From Rape Trial Of Ex-Bayelsa Gov's Aide Over Petition To NJC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 18 Oil Thieves Forfeit N3.5m To The Federal Government, Bag 3 Years Jail Term
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Demands N500m, Public Apology From Buhari's Aide, Onochie 'For Linking Him To Terrorists'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Judge Hearing Case Challenging El-Rufai's Sack of Kaduna Teachers Dies
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Environment Abuja Residents Raise The Alarm Over Plot To 'Islamize' The City As Authorities Mark Another Popular Hotel For Demolition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Sacks FAAN Boss, Dunoma, Appoints Hamisu Yadudu As Replacement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Appears In Court Looking Subdued, Mother Bursts Into Tears On Seeing Him
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gov. El-rufai's Wife, Kid, Face Deportation From Indonesia
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Tribunal Rejects APC’s Plea To Recount Governorship Election Ballot Papers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Don't Let Your Disappointment With Buhari Turn You Into A Bigot', Lamido Advises Obasanjo On Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police In Kaduna Open Fire On Mob To Prevent 'Jungle Justice', Kill One, Injure Three Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATE: Naira Marley's Mother Cries, Shivers As EFCC Hands Him Over To Nigerian Prison Officials
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
WATCH: Naira Marley Arrives Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Looking Subdued As Mother Bursts Into Tears
Exclusive FULL STORY: Court Remands Naira Marley In 'Prison' Custody
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Raid Church In Kaduna During Choir Rehearsal, Kill 1, Abduct 17 Others
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Air Peace De-board Passenger For Asking Attendant To Translate Safety Instructions To Igbo Because 'He Does Not Speak English'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad