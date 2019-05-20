Nigeria's Internet Users Hit 115.9 Million

The breakdown revealed that Globacom gained the most with 950,115 new internet users, increasing its subscription in March to 28, 436,386 from 27,486,271 recorded in February.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 20, 2019

The Nigerian Communications Commission has said that the Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to 115,938,255 million in March 2019.

The disclosure was made on Monday by NCC in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for February posted on its website.

The data showed that overall internet users increased to 115,938,225  in March from 114,725,357  recorded in February showing an increase of  1,212,868  new subscribers.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile was the biggest loser.

The breakdown revealed that Globacom gained the most with  950,115 new internet users, increasing its subscription in March to 28, 436,386 from 27,486,271 recorded in February.

Airtel  came second  with 351,657  new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 31,243,185  in March  as against 30,891,518 recorded in February

MTN also gained 13,522 new internet users in March, increasing its subscription to 46,552,185  as against 46, 538,633 in February.

The NCC data further showed that 9Mobile lost 166,542 internet users in March with 9,642,393 as against 9,808,935 recorded in February.

The data revealed that Visafone recorded 64,076 in March, but had nothing recorded in February

