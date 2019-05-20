Tribunal Rejects APC’s Plea To Recount Governorship Election Ballot Papers

The Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has struck out an application by Adebayo Adelabu, Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, at the just concluded governorship election in the state to recount ballot papers used in the election.

Mr. Titus Asaolu (SAN) had filed an application praying the court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission to recount ballot papers used in the March 9 election but the judge refused to grant the plea.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Sirajo Mohammed, who led the three-man panel stated that the request "would jeopardise the respondents right to fair hearing.”

He also said the petitioners are only challenging the result of few local and recounting ballot papers of all local government would be against their charges.

Mohammed added that Adelabu would have to amend his charges to cover the request but noted that the window for amending pleas has closed.

He then dismissed the application and fixed June 10 for the commencement of the hearing.