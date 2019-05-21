Gov Yahaya Bello Walks-Out Kogi's Chief Judge From State Function

The incident occurred at the Government House, Lokoja during the swearing-in of the new Grand Khadi of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2019

Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor, on Tuesday walked out Justice Nasir Ajanah, the Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, from a function.

According  to the Nation Newspaper, the incident occurred at the Government House Lokoja during the swearing-in of the new Grand Khadi of the state.

The function was attended by top government officials and others from the judiciary.

The CJ, who was said to have been officially invited to the function by the protocol officer of the Government House, was seated before arrival of the governor.

However, some minutes later before the arrival of the governor, his Chief Security Officer allegedly approached the CJ and informed him the governor gave a directive that he should not be allowed to attend the function.

The CJ thereafter left the government house and returned to his office.

The development may not be unconnected to the face-off between the executive and the state judiciary, arising from disagreements over table payment of judicial staff.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes Four Foreign Missions Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Wike Offered Me Billions Of Naira To Compromise Rivers Election Says General Jamil Sarham
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Charges Man Who Brokered $2b Illegal Arms Deal With Col. Sambo Dasuki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education How Prof. Eyitope Ogunmodede, OAU VC Is Thwarting Prof. Agboola's Dream Of Becoming Dean Faculty Of Administration
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes Four Foreign Missions Due To Lack Of Funds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Wike Offered Me Billions Of Naira To Compromise Rivers Election Says General Jamil Sarham
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police In Adamawa Arrest Vulture, Owner
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption US Government Charges Man Who Brokered $2b Illegal Arms Deal With Col. Sambo Dasuki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Celebrity What Did Naira Marley Do To Warrant All The Security?, Daddy Showkey Asks EFCC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal My Wife Denies Me Sex Because Of My Small Penis, Pastor Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Saraki Disowns NASS Clerk Over Draconian Guidelines For Journalists' Accreditation, Promises Investigation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
How Dispatch Rider Was Imprisoned For A N355m Fraud 'Committed By First Bank And Olam Nigeria Staff'
CRIME Former First Bank Dispatch Rider Implicated In N355 Million Fraud Accuses First Bank Staff Of ‘Being After His Life’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Cameroonian Maid Who Killed Boss In Lagos Sentenced To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education How Prof. Eyitope Ogunmodede, OAU VC Is Thwarting Prof. Agboola's Dream Of Becoming Dean Faculty Of Administration
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad