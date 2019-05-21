Group Asks Dokubo To 'Step Aside', Calls On Buhari To Order Investigation Into Looting Of N60bn Amnesty Training And Vocational Centre

Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, was again rocked by protest against the vandalisation and looting of the N60 billion Amnesty Training and Vocational Centre located at Kaima community in Bayelsa State.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Concerned Niger Deltans for Sustainable Development, made up of women, aged and youths, said the repeated protests against the looting that lasted for five days at the vocational centre last year, was a deliberate mockery of the anti-corruption stance of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Presidential Amnesty Committee led by Professor Charles Dokubo.

The protesters, 'armed' with placards with inscriptions such as “Mr. President, Dokubo is a disgrace to anti-corruption stance”. “Order criminal investigation now”, "Step Aside NOW! Dokubo is a disgrace”, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the stepping aside of Professor Charlse Dokubo in order to allow for a criminal investigation to commence into the outrageous looting.

Comrade Okpokeme Waripamowei who spoke to newsmen in Yenagoa on behalf of the group, asked President Buhari to probe the fake supply contracts, public funds stealing, fraud and corruption at the Amnesty office.

They also asked the President to request that Professor Charles Dokubo present his hand over note and step aside from office, “Professor Dokubo has openly mocked and laughed at President Buhari’s anti-corruption war and Nigerians are waiting for your response. Professor Dokubo has awarded over N13billion in false supply contracts to his front companies and arranged for the five days of uninterrupted looting of the N60billion vocational facilities.”

Protesters of the Concerned Niger Deltans for Sustainable Development

“Mr. President, rather than to allow the Police to investigate the looting of the N60 billion complex, Prof. Dokubo inaugurated a fact-finding committee headed by Brig-Gen. Sotunde Songonuga (retd). Other members of the committee are Mr. Dodoye Arikpo of the Department of State Services (DSS), Barrister Paddy Ogon, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Mrs. Ene Cynthia Ogbe, Pastor Reuben Wilson. Mr. Unyime Eyo to serve as Secretary.



“We had earlier this year, staged a similar protest on the 13th March 2019 with the revealation that the External Auditing Committee inaugurated by Prof. Dokubo found thirty (30) companies used in perpetrating contract frauds worth billions of naira. Prof. Dokubo was hurriedly informed by his cronies that the External Committee found incriminating information and fraudulent activities against him, and he must dissolve the committee with urgency.

“In a Panic-Mood, Prof. Dokubo dissolved the External Auditing Committee on 14th March 2019 and set-up a new committee headed by the Director of Procurement, Mr. Musa Odiniya who is the brain behind the entire fraud and fake supplies contracts scam in the Amnesty office to oversee and investigate his own department for fraud in an effort to cover-up for Prof. Dokubo. This is the same Director of Procurement, Mr. Musa Odiniya that orchestrated all the contract fraud and public funds stealing perpetrated by the former Amnesty Boss.



“Prof. Dokubo is presently using Amnesty funds to recruit and pay thugs and some myopic youths and elders across the Niger Delta region to stage a Protest across the region in support of his fraudulent activities to enable him to remain in office as the Amnesty Coordinator.



“Prof. Dokubo directed the Head of the Boro-Town Vocational Training Center, Mr. Jude Gbaboyor to open the warehouse where supplied items are kept, and they arranged with hoodlums to cart away items previously supplied to cover-up their fraud.

"The move is to enable Dokubo, his front men and the director of procurement, and other senior management staff in the Amnesty office to claim that the N13billion worth of supplied items have been stolen by hoodlums”.

