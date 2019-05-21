How Prof. Eyitope Ogunmodede, OAU VC Is Thwarting Prof. Agboola's Dream Of Becoming Dean Faculty Of Administration

Professor Eyitope Ogunmodede, the vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, has resolved to scuttle the assumption of Professor A. A. Agboola into office as the duly elected Dean of the Faculty of Administration having polled the highest number of votes cast at the election SaharaReporters can confirm.

The position of the dean was contested for on the 14th of May, 2018 and it had witnessed the emergence of Agboola as the Dean-elect of the faculty. This was adopted and approved by the Faculty board of administration on the 2nd of July, 2018 and subsequently by the University Senate on the 23rd of July, 2018 without any controversy.

With this verified event, it, however, turned out that the professor’s name was not included in the list of newly elected Deans presented at the Senate Meeting held two months after the said faculty election.

When the school Registrar was contacted for clarification on the omission of Agboola's name from the list, he said Agboola’s co-contestant had dropped a letter of protest challenging the process of the election on the basis of proxy.

This complaint was, however, made more than 70 days after the election was held contrary to the university regulations governing it that any individual having complaints as regards any appointed proxy should lodge such a complaint not later than forty-eight hours after the election has been held.

The vice chancellor not oblivious to this rule confirmed the information given by the registrar.

He later proceeded to inform the senate of the substance of the allegation submitted concluding that a legal opinion had been sought but the said legal opinion was not disclosed on the senate floor.

The reported substance of the protest was that a duly-listed member of the Faculty board of administration representing the Dean of Education whose membership was approved by the faculty and the Senate gave a proxy, which in the opinion of the protester was appendix I of the university law.

In reaction to this, the Registrar in his report had said that he could not locate any defect in what has been done, neither is he convinced that a cognate Dean or his representative as already approved by the Faculty Board enjoys a lesser status as Member of the faculty board to such extent that he or she could not exercise the right to vote by proxy as provided for in the regulation 4(1) and 4(7) of the University Law.

The legal unit of the university also wrote that the election conducted for the Dean of the Faculty of Administration on 14thof May, 2018 cannot be vitiated by the singular act of Dr. Adediwura appointing a proxy on who attended the meeting of the board and voted on his behalf notwithstanding that the said proxy was a candidate in the election (Appendix II).

Despite this overwhelming reason contradicting the allegation made, the vice chancellor still insisted that the protest be taken back to the faculty for resolution while he unprecedentedly and unlawfully appointed Prof. M.L. Nassar, the most senior professor in the Faculty as the acting dean of the faculty on the 2nd of August, 2018.

After an unsuccessful attempt to hold a meeting to consider and take a decision on the directive of the vice chancellor, the acting Dean of the Faculty called for another meeting and logically concluding that there was nothing awkward with the process and conduct of the Deanship election that was held on the 14th of May, 2018 while considering the protest in all ramification.

The Board unanimously, went ahead to recommend to the school management to allow the duly elected Dean, Prof. A. A. Agboola, to assume office without any further delay as the 19th Dean of the Faculty of Administration for the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic session. However, the university management failed to adhere to the decision made by the board.

Despite several appeals made to the vice chancellor and the university management as a whole, they have condescending failed to acknowledge the lawful mandate given to Prof. A. A. Agboola by the people of the Faculty of Administration.

All attempts to reach the vice chancellor and his public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, on the matter proved abortive.