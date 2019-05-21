'Nigeria Is Safe', Lai Mohammed Assures World Leaders Invited For June 12

“On the issue of public holiday, I believe that May 29 still remains a public holiday, of course, June 12, the National Assembly has proclaimed a national holiday.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 21, 2019

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture has said that Nigeria is safe for world leaders invited to attend June 12 festivities. 

He made the comments while speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Monday organised to reel out activities for inauguration day, May 29, and democracy day, June 12.

He said: “I can assure you Nigeria is safe for all the world leaders to come and attend.

“Swear-in of the President and Vice President is slated for Wednesday, May 29 at the Eagles Square, followed by a state banquet at the state house in the evening of the same day.

“The events celebrating the June 12 and Democracy Day will kick-off on Friday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 11 will feature three events; the PMB oratorical contest at ICC, an Anti-corruption summit at Transcorp Hilton and the First Lady’s commissioning programme in Yola, Adamawa State.

Mohammed added that: “Wednesday, June 12 will start off with a parade at the eagle square and the democracy programme will wrap up with a dinner and gala night at the statehouse conference centre.

“On the issue of public holiday, I believe that May 29 still remains a public holiday, of course, June 12, the National Assembly has proclaimed a national holiday.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics "Get Depressed Atiku His Pills, Stop Cooking Up Disgrace For Him" Onochie Advises Atiku's Aides
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Rejects APC’s Plea To Recount Governorship Election Ballot Papers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Sacks FAAN Boss, Dunoma, Appoints Hamisu Yadudu As Replacement
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Environment Abuja Residents Raise The Alarm Over Plot To 'Islamize' The City As Authorities Mark Another Popular Hotel For Demolition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate Of Return Of 25 Election Winners
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal My Wife Denies Me Sex Because Of My Small Penis, Pastor Tells Court
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police In Adamawa Arrest Vulture, Owner
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Air Peace De-board Passenger For Asking Attendant To Translate Safety Instructions To Igbo Because 'He Does Not Speak English'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics "Get Depressed Atiku His Pills, Stop Cooking Up Disgrace For Him" Onochie Advises Atiku's Aides
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Tribunal Rejects APC’s Plea To Recount Governorship Election Ballot Papers
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal 80 Lawyers Shortlisted For Senior Advocate of Nigeria Award
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Sacks FAAN Boss, Dunoma, Appoints Hamisu Yadudu As Replacement
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency 'Shut Down Operations And Vacate Nigeria', Niger Delta Republic Fighters Warn Oil Companies
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Naira Marley Appears In Court Looking Subdued, Mother Bursts Into Tears On Seeing Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive UPDATE: Naira Marley's Mother Cries, Shivers As EFCC Hands Him Over To Nigerian Prison Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Queen’s Counsel, Fidelis Oditah, Beneficiary Of $1.3 billion Malabu Oil Deal, Testifies in Milan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad