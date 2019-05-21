'Nigeria Is Safe', Lai Mohammed Assures World Leaders Invited For June 12

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture has said that Nigeria is safe for world leaders invited to attend June 12 festivities.



He made the comments while speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Monday organised to reel out activities for inauguration day, May 29, and democracy day, June 12.



He said: “I can assure you Nigeria is safe for all the world leaders to come and attend.



“Swear-in of the President and Vice President is slated for Wednesday, May 29 at the Eagles Square, followed by a state banquet at the state house in the evening of the same day.



“The events celebrating the June 12 and Democracy Day will kick-off on Friday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 11 will feature three events; the PMB oratorical contest at ICC, an Anti-corruption summit at Transcorp Hilton and the First Lady’s commissioning programme in Yola, Adamawa State.



Mohammed added that: “Wednesday, June 12 will start off with a parade at the eagle square and the democracy programme will wrap up with a dinner and gala night at the statehouse conference centre.



“On the issue of public holiday, I believe that May 29 still remains a public holiday, of course, June 12, the National Assembly has proclaimed a national holiday.”