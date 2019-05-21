Togolese Cook Accused Of Killing 67-Year Old Boss In Lagos Appears In Court

A 22 year old Togolese man, Sunday Anani, charged with the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Credit Switch Ltd., Chief Opeyemi Gbademosi has appeared in court.



Anani is standing trial on a two-count charge of murder and armed robbery preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.



Mrs Aderenla Adeyemi, his counsel from the Office of the Public Defender, informed the court on Tuesday that the defendant would opt for plea bargain.



Adeyemi said that she had approached the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bay on that, adding that she was asked to file an application to that effect.



After the information, the deceased’s wife, Mrs Ebunoluwa Gbademosi, testified how her husband was allegedly killed by the cook, three days after he got to their house.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the witness, who was led in evidence by the DPP, said that on the fateful day, she went to a branch of Polaris Bank at Falomo for some transactions at 8.05a.m.



She said that while she was about leaving the bank, the deceased called her and was asking her why the defendant was knocking on his room door.



She said that the deceased asked her over the phone if she was back from the bank and she said that she was on her way back.



Gbademosi said that the deceased later told her that he would open the door to find out what the defendant wanted.



According to her, before she left the house for the bank, she told the defendant that her husband was still sleeping.



She added that she told the defendant not wake up her husband.



She testified that she told the defendant to continue with house cleaning as she was going out and would be back soon.



The witness said that when she came back, their gateman opened the gate for her but there was no response at the kitchen door when she knocked severally to get into the house.



“I tried to call my husband’s phone, it was picked but nothing was said. I went downstairs to enter through the front door.



“I saw that my husband’s room was ajar, his body was on the floor and blood was flowing out from his room.



“I ran out and started screaming for help, some neighbours came out. I kept running. I then asked the security, Where is that guy ‘oga’ brought into the house? What is happening? Who is inside the house?”



Gbademosi said that she later went back into the house.



“My neighbours who entered inside said my husband was gone and I passed out.”



She said that 10 days later, the police came and led her back into the house, and that it was then she discovered that her husband’s five wrist watches were stolen.



She said that the defendant took her husband’s phone, opened all his brief cases and drawers and scattered them on the floor.



On cross-examination by the defendant’s counsel, the witness said that the defendant was got through her late husband’s friend’s houseboy in Ondo State.



Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, adjourned the case until June 11, for continuation of trial.



The prosecution alleged that the defendant committed the murder on Oct. 31, 2018, at Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.



It said that the defendant stabbed the deceased, aged 67, to death with a knife and stole his valuables, in contravention of Sections 223 and 297 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

