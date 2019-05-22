Buhari vs Atiku: Presidential Tribunal Stops Proceedings For 30 Minutes



The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has stand down proceedings for 30 minutes to enable the petitioners study the counter affidavits and reply brief by the 3rd respondents All Progressives Congress ( APC ).



At the resumed hearing of the case Counsel to Atiku Abubakar, Livy Ozuokwu asked the court to stand down the case for 30 minutes to enable them study the counter affidavits filed respondents. He added that they were just been served few minutes ago.



Atiku had asked the Chairman of the tribunal Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa to recuse herself on the ground that she will be biased in the case.

