UPDATE: Tension As Presidential Election Tribunal Fails To Reconvene At 2 pm

The decision by the Tribunal today would be viewed as a test of the integrity of the final decision it will produce.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2019

BBC
There is tension in the courtroom where the Presidential Election Tribunal is currently sitting.

The tribunal stood down proceedings with the announcement that it will reconvene at 2 pm to give a ruling as to if Justice Zainab Bukachuwa will recuse herself from the tribunal on the basis of a petition filed by the People's Democratic Paty, PDP.

However, at the time of filing this report, the Tribunal is yet to reconvene while the whereabouts of the five man panel remain unknown.

More to come.

SaharaReporters, New York

