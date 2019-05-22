You Are Still Terrorists And Illegal, Police Warn IPOB Over Sit-At-Home

The group had ordered a sit-at-home to honour war veterans who died in the Nigeria-Biafra war from 1967-1970.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 22, 2019

The Anambra State Police Command has warned the Indigenous People Biafra not to go ahead with its planend sit-at-home on the 30th of May 2019 or face harsh consequences of it does.

The police however reminded the organisation of their proscription as a terrorist group and therefore warned them to to organise any events.

The Anambra state police command in a statement on Wednesday said, “Information at the disposal of the Anambra State Police Command has revealed that the outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra is perfecting plans through public announcement and threats in Nnewi and other parts of the State in order to enforce a “sit-at-home,” warning people to stay at home and not to come out for any business activities on the 30th of May,2019.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Indigenous People of Biafra is still a proscribed organisation hence all its activities remain illegal.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State, Mustapha Dandaura enjoined all Anambra people to disregard alleged calls by any group urging them to sit at home on the 30/5/2019 and go about their lawful businesses.

“The CP further assured the public that adequate security arrangements have been put in place by combined security forces in the State to nip in the bud any threat emanating from such groups.”

“The Command will therefore not hesitate to deal decisively with and in accordance with the law any individual or groups under any guise that will disrupt public peace in the State”.

