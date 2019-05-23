Court Revokes Bail, Orders Arrest Of Former Governor Aliyu, Nasko For Contempt Of Court

The presiding judge was visibly angry over the absence of the defendants despite the issuance of hearing notice. Justice Aliyu ordered bench warrant against the duo for contempt of court.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019

Justice A.B Aliyu of the Federal High Court in Minna, Niger State on Thursday revoked the bail granted to Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor and Alhaji Umar Gado Nasko, former Gubernatorial candidate on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).
 Aliyu and Nasko are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over their alleged involvement in about N2 billion money laundering and other financial crimes.
The accused persons were formerly arraigned before Justice Bogoro Yelin where they pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence.

But Justice Yelin has been transferred to another jurisdiction while he is presently part of judges handling disputes at the Elections Petitions Tribunals.

The matter was later assigned to Justice Aliyu who is handling the matter de novo (afresh) while the hearing notices were issued to the parties over the fresh arraignment of Babangida Aliyu and Nasko.

When the matter came up today, none of the accused persons were not present in court just as their lawyers were absent.
Mr Osuman Mamma(SAN), lawyer to one of the accused persons, was said to have written to the court that he would be absent as he had another legal engagement with elections petitions tribunal
However, the  senior advocate did not send a  representative to stand in for him.
The development prompted the judge to revoke the bail granted to the defendants and later ordered the warrant of arrest against the accused persons.

The judge consequently adjourned the case till Monday, May 27, 2019.

SaharaReporters, New York

