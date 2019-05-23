I Respect The Judiciary Says President Buhari

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said that he respects the Judiciary and is willing to abide by its decisions at all times.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner with the representatives of the third arm of the government at his official residence on Wednesday, President Buhari took his guest down memory lane on how he was in court three times during his journey to become president.

He said believes that the judiciary should be independent and respected because their words on any issue are the last words.

Buhari said: “I respect the institution. I have come before you three times before I got here on the fourth run for the office. Your word is the last word on any given issue.”

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President was full of praise for the capabilities of Nigerian judges, saying that “your training and experience has earned you respect”.

In his remarks in appreciation of the Ramadhan fast-breaking, the Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, leading retired Chief Justices, some Justices of the Supreme Court and heads of courts in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, expressed confidence and assurance that the judiciary will continue to do its best in safeguarding the country’s democracy.