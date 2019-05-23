I Respect The Judiciary Says President Buhari

“Your training and experience has earned you respect”.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said that he respects the Judiciary and is willing to abide by its decisions at all times.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner with the representatives of the third arm of the government at his official residence on Wednesday, President Buhari took his guest down memory lane on how he was in court three times during his journey to become president.

He said believes that the judiciary should be independent and respected because their words on any issue are the last words.

Buhari said:  “I respect the institution. I have come before you three times before I got here on the fourth run for the office. Your word is the last word on any given issue.”

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President was full of praise for the capabilities of Nigerian judges, saying that “your training and experience has earned you respect”.

In his remarks in appreciation of the Ramadhan fast-breaking, the Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, leading retired Chief Justices, some Justices of the Supreme Court and heads of courts in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, expressed confidence and assurance that the judiciary will continue to do its best in safeguarding the country’s democracy.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Steps Down From Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal FULL STORY: Real Reason Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Stepped Down From Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Gov Wike Is Trying To Influence Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Nigerian Bar Association Chairman Collapses In Court During Trial For Alleged N20m Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Tension As Presidential Election Tribunal Fails To Reconvene At 2 pm
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari vs Atiku: Presidential Tribunal Stops Proceedings For 30 Minutes
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Steps Down From Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education 300-Level Medical Student Commits Suicide 'For Failing MBBS Examination'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal FULL STORY: Real Reason Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Stepped Down From Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Pro-Biafra Anniversary Turns Bloody As Police Open Fire On MASSOB Members
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs Egypt, Ethopian Airlines Running Drug Cartels In Nigeria, Says Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Gov Wike Is Trying To Influence Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Nigerian Bar Association Chairman Collapses In Court During Trial For Alleged N20m Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Tension As Presidential Election Tribunal Fails To Reconvene At 2 pm
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari vs Atiku: Presidential Tribunal Stops Proceedings For 30 Minutes
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency FULL VALEDICTORY SPEECH: Be Proud You Were Part Of A Government That Ended Boko Haram, Buhari Tells Outgoing Ministers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Naira Marley Was A Wanted Criminal In The UK In 2014
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos State Task Force Brutalizes And Arrests Sellers, Motorcycle Riders, Passersby In Maryland
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad