Our Law Books Still Contained Pound Sterling, The UK When We Took Over Says Dogara

“When we started out, it was our desire and thank God we can say today that we have cleaned up virtually all laws we inherited from even 1800.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019

As Nigerian Government officials continue their preparation for handover and inauguration on May 29, speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has given his verdict on the performance of the eighth House of Representatives.

Dogara on Wednesday said that the house, under his leadership, has cooperated fully with President Muhammadu Buhari’s led executive arm of government in ensuring the progress of the country.

The speaker noted that the eighth House of Representatives always gave speedy consideration and passage to legislation and other requests forwarded by the President.

Dogara,  according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Turakhi Hassan, stated this in Abuja when he received the Euro Knowledge Award in recognition of his exemplary leadership.

Dogara said, “We have done exceptionally well. It is on record that this has been the most productive National Assembly ever, as well as unparalleled House in the history of the House of Representatives.

“We hope that those who are coming after us, those who will take over from us will do better and be able to rededicate themselves and to achieve the ideals they set out for themselves.

“When we started out, it was our desire and thank God we can say today that we have cleaned up virtually all laws we inherited from even 1800.

“Before we embarked on this massive exercise, some of our law books were still containing Pounds Sterling, in some laws, some addresses in the United Kingdom were even mentioned.

“To the credit of the eighth assembly, all those things are no longer reflected in the body of our laws.

“Anyone who thinks we have not supported the Federal Government enough in the bid to create a conducive business environment to attract better investment into Nigeria should check what we have done in the area of the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“There were times when we ensured that within days or weeks, we passed these bills that were required to jumpstart this process to bring Nigeria out of recession and prosper.

“This made Nigeria jump about 24 places in the Global Index of the world ranking of nations in the Ease of Doing Business.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Steps Down From Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal FULL STORY: Real Reason Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Stepped Down From Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Gov Wike Is Trying To Influence Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Tension As Presidential Election Tribunal Fails To Reconvene At 2 pm
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari vs Atiku: Presidential Tribunal Stops Proceedings For 30 Minutes
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency FULL VALEDICTORY SPEECH: Be Proud You Were Part Of A Government That Ended Boko Haram, Buhari Tells Outgoing Ministers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Steps Down From Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education 300-Level Medical Student Commits Suicide 'For Failing MBBS Examination'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal FULL STORY: Real Reason Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Stepped Down From Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Pro-Biafra Anniversary Turns Bloody As Police Open Fire On MASSOB Members
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Drugs Egypt, Ethopian Airlines Running Drug Cartels In Nigeria, Says Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Gov Wike Is Trying To Influence Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Nigerian Bar Association Chairman Collapses In Court During Trial For Alleged N20m Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Tension As Presidential Election Tribunal Fails To Reconvene At 2 pm
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari vs Atiku: Presidential Tribunal Stops Proceedings For 30 Minutes
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency FULL VALEDICTORY SPEECH: Be Proud You Were Part Of A Government That Ended Boko Haram, Buhari Tells Outgoing Ministers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Naira Marley Was A Wanted Criminal In The UK In 2014
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos State Task Force Brutalizes And Arrests Sellers, Motorcycle Riders, Passersby In Maryland
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad