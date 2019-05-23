Stop Get-Rich-At-All-Cost Syndrome, Magu Cautions Celebrities

"Let’s find a way to reduce or stop our teeming youths from engaging in internet fraud.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 23, 2019

Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called on Nigerian artiste and comedians to collaborate with the anti-graft agency in its fight against all forms of corruption.

In an interactive session on Wednesday with artists, comedians and On-Air-Personalities (OAP) which held at the EFCC Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja Magu said the celebrities had a very reach and their voice would be helpful in the commission’s fight against corruption.

“You have a very wide reach, so lend us your voices, please let your works propagate and promote integrity and the right values,”

“I urge you to raise a collective slogan against all forms of criminality among our youths, condemn in strong terms, ostentatious living without credible sources of income, particularly the get-rich-at-all-cost syndrome among the youths,” he said.

Speaking further, Magu expressed the readiness of the anti-graft agency to join hands with the creative industry saying the commission needs them “more than ever before to change the negative narratives about our country being havens of internet fraudsters”.

He said: “I have always stressed that we cannot claim to have the monopoly of knowledge of how to fight corruption at the EFCC.

“We are however, driven by the passion to explore all frontiers that will enable us achieve a better society for our children yet unborn – an egalitarian society and one which we all can be proud of. Let’s find a way to reduce or stop our teeming youths from engaging in internet fraud.”

