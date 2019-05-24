Angry Commercial Motorcyclists Storm Police Station, Set Patrol Cars Ablaze

“The policemen have been disturbing the peace of okada riders on this road for long. They also collect money from us and the taxi drivers. We are their Automated Teller Machines. This cannot continue. They may kill some of us but this will not continue.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019

Some commercial motorcyclists, angered by police officers' extortion and brutality against civilians, attacked Zuba police post in Niger state, setting it ablaze. The irate motorcyclists also burnt patrol vehicles.

The motorcyclists were reported to have launched the attack after a team of police personnel brutalized a motorcyclist who was unwilling to part with cash to bribe the officers.

The incident, which happened between 8am and 10am on Thursday, crippled commercial and business activities in the area. Normalcy was restored to the area when police reinforcements team arrived and brought the situation under control.

One of the motorcyclists who spoke to the Punch newspaper lamented the daily extortion by the Police.

He said, “The policemen have been disturbing the peace of okada riders on this road for long. They also collect money from us and the taxi drivers.

“We are their Automated Teller Machines. This cannot continue. They may kill some of us but this will not continue.”

Confirming the attack on the Police post, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, said the Police would conduct an investigation to arrest those involved in the attack.

Manzah said, “The miscreants attacked police personnel on their legitimate duties and set observation posts belonging to the police and the FRSC on fire as a result of which four vehicles parked within the premises were also burnt.

“The command would carry out discreet investigation that will lead to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the act.”

Bala Ciroma, FCT Commissioner of Police, visited the scene in company of some senior police officers, visited the scene to assess the situation and ensure normalcy was restored to the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Six Soldiers For Robbery
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Fixes June 24 For Hearing Of Saraki's Suit Against EFCC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal 140 IPOB Members Remanded In Prison For Treason
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Pro-Biafra Anniversary Turns Bloody As Police Open Fire On MASSOB Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Police Pro-Biafra Agitators Attacked Us With Sticks, Stones Say Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Theresa May Announces Resignation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Six Soldiers For Robbery
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Fulani Radio Station Is A Validation Of Obasanjo's Fulanization Claim, Says CAN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Planning To Incriminate Me By Masterminding Crisis, Atiku Cries Out
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I Wonder If It's Worth Taking Pains For APC, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Upholds Fayemi's Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International INTERPOL Issues Arrest Warrant For Nigerian Man Over ‘Parental Abduction’ Of A 9-year Old From Brazil
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Gbenga Daniel Left Ogun A Failed State, Says Amosun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Most Of Us Are Not Happy That You Have Moved From Your Autocratic Nature To An Extreme Democrat, Amaechi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Mobbed As Shi'ites Protest 'Unlawful' Detention Of El-Zakzaky At National Mosque
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Student Dies As School Collapses In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education 300-Level Medical Student Commits Suicide 'For Failing MBBS Examination'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad