Buhari Mobbed As Shi'ites Protest 'Unlawful' Detention Of El-Zakzaky At National Mosque

Thousands of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and some youth from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, stormed the National Mosque, Abuja, to demand the freedom of Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and wife, Zeenah El-Zakzaky.

President Muhammadu Buhari came to the mosque to observe his Jumat prayer when the youths moved in.

They were, however, blocked from entering the mosque by Police and Soldiers protecting the President. Buhari was smuggled out from the mosque by heavily armed military men

Speaking at the front of the National Mosque, Engineer Abdullahi Muhammad Musa of the Academic Forum of Islamic Movement said the youths would continue to protest until El-Zakzaky is released.

"We are still here and if you like, you can come and kill us, we are ready to die. We have been killed, we have been oppressed and we have every right to challenge the oppressors.

"We know every one of the Army that came to kill our people. There must be a day that you will face the consequences of innocent people in Nigeria," he said.

El-Zakzay has been in the detention of the Department of State Services for four years after the military stormed his hometown in Kaduna, killing hundreds of his supporters including his children.