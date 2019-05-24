Court Fixes June 24 For Hearing Of Saraki's Suit Against EFCC

Following an order by the Federal High Court Abuja for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to halt probe of Bukola Saraki earnings as Governor of Kwara, the court has said a hearing of the case would begin on June 24.

Saraki had approached the court to stop the anti-graft agency from investigation his earnings and emoluments while he was the Governor of Kwara from 2003 to 2011.

He had also branded the investigation as witch-hunt with the EFCC asking him not to be afraid as long as he has no skeleton in the cupboard.

At the hearing on Thursday, all counsel informed the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, that all notice has been served to the respondents.

Mr. Sunday Onobi, counsel to Saraki, “We have served all the respondents the originating process and the order of the court and we have also received the fourth respondent’s (EFCC) counter affidavit to which we need to respond.”

Similarly, Dayo Apata, Solicitor -General of the Federation, told the court that he had filed a counter affidavit to the originating summons filed by Saraki.

Chile Okoromma, counsel to EFCC, also said that he had filed a counter affidavit and a written address in response to Saraki’s suit. He added that all parties in the processes would be served.

Justice Taiwo ruled that all processes should be served and replied to before the next adjourned date to enable hearing to begin.

The trial judge adjourned the matter until June 24.