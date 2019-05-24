Flying Eagles Maul Qatar 4-0 In Fifa U-20 World Cup Opener

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019

Flying Eagles of Nigeria started their World cup campaign on a high as they thrashed Qatar 4-0 in the opening match of the Group D match of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

The Nigerian team which is participating in the tournament for the first time mauled the Asian representatives at the Stadion Miejski in Tychy.

Maxwell Effiom got the first goal for the Paul Aigbogun's side on 12 minutes before Sweden based Henry Offia doubled the lead on 24 minutes with both assists from Captain Ikouwem Utin.

Manchester City’s Tom Dele-Bashiru got the third goal after the break on 68 minutes before Defender Aliyu Salawudeen completed the rout on 74 minutes.

The Eagles next play the USA on Monday and then face Ukraine on Thursday at the Bielsko-Bahalia stadium.

Earlier in the competition, West African neighbors Senegal thrashed Tahiti 3-0 to go top of Group A while Colombia dealt a huge blow to hosts Poland debut at the competition with a 2-0 thumping.

In Group B, Italy pipped Mexico 2-1 in a keenly contested match to go top of Group B, Ecuador also beat Japan by the same margin in the second encounter.

The tournament will run from May 23rd to June 15th, 2019.

 

