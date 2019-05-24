Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament

Worried by the insecurity in Ondo state, some aggrieved women have protested the rising cases of attacks, rituals and kidnapping by suspected fulani herdsmen.

The women, who marched on the street of Akure on Thursday through the Deji of Akure's palace and armed with leaves, said that enough is enough about the criminal activities of hoodlums who have taken over the state.

They noted that Ondo state was no longer safe again as the hoodlums masquerading as "fulani herdsmen" have all surrounded the forests and bushes in the sunshine star

The protesters argued that the fulani herdsmen, who are always armed with all kinds of weapons, would molest, maim, rape and even destroy their farmlands and livestock

One of the protesting women, Mrs. Uche Daodu who spoke to Sahara Reporters in Akure said they're worried about the rising case of kidnapping and attacks - most especially on the women in the state.

Daodu noted that law enforcement agencies in the state have not been doing well enough to tackle the ugly activities of the fulani herdsmen.

She vehemently complained that the lives of the innocent residents in the state are in perpetual danger as the fulani herdsmen have found means to execute their sinister activities.

"If you have noticed that the rates of kidnapping in Ondo State is now becoming too alarming including the cases of ritualists in the state.

"Already, we have learned that these set of people who are kidnapping and causing all these issues are the fulani herdsmen.

"These evil dowers (fulani herdmen) after perpetrating the act would run away into the bushes within the state where they currently stay and sleep.

"Also, almost everyday we are now hearing cases of kidnapping in fact blood shared is just too much in the state and the rate of raping cases is just too high.

"Many that want to travel are scared because of the cases of kidnapping by fulani herdsmen on our road and due to the rampant case of missing persons just imagine the cases of missing underwares too.

"We have the belief that we cannot continue like this as Ondo state is known as a very peaceful state. So, when did all of a sudden this ugly situation started rearing its head" she queried.

According to her, Ondo State which is known as a peaceful state could become a hotbed of violence if the authorities did not immediately face the security challenges posed by activities of the fulani herdsmen.

Daudo explained that women group have come out to sensitize females in Ondo state to be very wary of the ‘criminals’ who target female folks for rituals.

While suggesting some ways out of the doldrums, Mrs. Daudo said that there was need for concerted effort by all security agencies in state to combat the dastardly activities of the criminal elements.

"We are crying out now for justices and we want our traditional leaders to urgently do something about this as their evil acts are becoming too rampants in our dear state (Ondo).

"Because these people surrounded the forest in the state with terribble ammunition and we are now asking what is the law enforcement agency doing about it.

"We want more collaborations and proper synergies between the law enforcement and security agencies in the state - like the Police, NSCDC, Army, FRSC and NDLEA officials.

"We believe their collaborations will help stop all these evil machination that is currently going on in Ondo State becuase we the woman can't enter the village markets again as a result of attack and rape on us".