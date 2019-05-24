I Wonder If It's Worth Taking Pains For APC, Says Okorocha

“Since I became governor, I have not had one minute of my life; I have worked for this government but what I got at the end of it all was the seizure of my certificate, and the harassment of the EFCC. This does not give me joy but makes me wonder if it is worth taking the pains for APC.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019

Rochas Okorocha, outgoing governor of Imo state, has been questioning his decision to pitch his tent with the All Progressives Congress(APC). He made his misgivings about joining the ruling party known on Thursday during the visit of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to Imo state.
Speaking when Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated some projects in the state on Thursday, the governor said he had worked passionately for the ruling party but what he got in return was constant hounding by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“You may not know what this visit has done to us because out there, people never believe our story that we have done more than one thousand projects,” Okorocha said.

“Our political detractors have never spoken anything good about us. The impression out there that this government has done nothing but believe me, what you are seeing here is one out of such 1000 projects.

“One of the things EFCC is investigating is N500million …that has made them close down the account of Imo state for the past three months and no activity is going on in the state and I think that is not good to a state that has performed and upgraded the name of APC.

“Since I became governor, I have not had one minute of my life; I have worked for this government but what I got at the end of it all was the seizure of my certificate, and the harassment of the EFCC. This does not give me joy but makes me wonder if it is worth taking the pains for APC.”

Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari in the state, commended Okorocha for the infrastructural development.
 He said by his action, the governor has shown that he is a  conscientious politician committed to the development of the state and  well-being of its  people
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had withdrawn the certificate of return of the governor for Imo west senatorial district, saying the returning officer for the election declared Okorocha winner under duress.

The governor, who denied the allegation, is currently in court over the issue.

SaharaReporters, New York

