JUST IN: Student Dies As School Collapses In Ondo

A section of St Andrew Grammar school, Ondo, has collapsed resulting in the death of one student.

The partial collapse of the school located at Ondo City, Ondo West LG, happened around 12noon, today, during school hours

A female student of Junior Secondary School 3 whose identity is yet to be confirmed, is the only victim as blocks that fell from the school building landed on her head.

An eye-witness who confirmed the collapse to SaharaReporters said the girl was taken to the Ondo State Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

However, a resident of the community who helped in carrying the student to the hospital said she had breathed her last before getting to the hospital.

The Principal of the school, who was simply identified as Mr Oladunjoye has reportedly fled the school.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrived at the school, barricading the entrance and not allowing anyone go in or out.