Masari Approves Death Penalty For Cattle Rustlers, Kidnappers In Katsina

The governor endorsed these punitive measures following spate of attacks in the State, the latest being the attack on three communities in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari local government areas which claimed 26 lives

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019

 

Aminu Bello Masari, the governor of Katsina State, has signed into law that anyone convicted of cattle rustling or kidnapping in the state should be executed.
The former speaker of the House of Representatives also approved life imprisonment  in addition to a fine and compensation to victim for  anyone convicted of rape.
In reaction to the killings President Muhammadu Buhari had summoned Governor Masari and ordered the Security Chiefs to investigate the killings.
The President also directed, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu ,  Acting Inspector General of Police, General AbayomiGabriel Olonisakin Chief of Defence Staff Abayomi to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately the killings in the state and bring feedback.
The President instructed them to be meticulous in their assessment and find out how the  method of operations of criminals and put safety measures in place to forestall recurrence.

 

