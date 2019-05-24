Over 20,000 Youths Want Cleaning Job In Enugu

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019

At  least  20,000 youth in Enugu State have applied for the state Cleaning and Beautification job which is an initiative of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
Rev. Fr. Michael Ogbu, the coordinator of Enugu Clean Team Project (ECTP), , told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that the application was for the additional 1,000 workers approved by Gov. Ugwuanyi to  create more slots for interested youth in tghe state.

“I can recall vividly that when we started the Enugu Clean Team Project, young people were reluctant to come for employment for the initial 1,000 workers in the project but now the story has changed,’’ Ogbu said.


 
According to him, apart from the procurement of new equipment to cover Enugu, Nsukka, 9th Mile Corner, Awgu and Oji River axis of the state, the employment of additional 1,000 staff will enhance the operational capacity of the project.
Ogbu also re-affirmed his commitment to fulfil the purpose  for which the initiative was  thought up which is to make the coal city the cleanest city in Nigeria
“ECTP management has put machinery in motion to ensure that Enugu State and Enugu city becomes the cleanest state and city in the country within the shortest possible time.

“I believe the governor and the state executive council are impressed with our performance and that is why we were graciously granted request to increase our staff strength with an additional 1,000 staff,’’ he said.
 He urged driver motoristsagainst reckless driving as some of the staff of the 'project' who on duty in the early hours of the day; he also pleaded with residents to make the job easier for the  these workers by desisting from indiscriminate  disposal of refuse

Ogbu explained that part of the reasons why the governor established the organization was to provide employment to young people and discourage them from going into crime in addition to keeping the environment clean.

The ECTP Project covers road and street sweeping, drainage clearing and de-silting, green verge areas and trees trimming as well as maintenance of ornamental flowers and parks within the state

