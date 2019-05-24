Supreme Court Upholds Fayemi's Election

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the appeal filed against Governor Fayemi of Ekiti State by the Peoples Democratic Party and its gubernatorial candidate in Ekiti state, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

The five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Tanko Mohammed, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, while upholding Fayemi's victory at the July 2018 poll unanimously held that the suit challenging the outcome of the poll lacked merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 197,459 votes to defeated Olusola-Eleka and the PDP who placed second with 178,121 votes in the July 14, 2018 election.

Not satisfied with the outcome of the election Eleka had taken his case to both Ekiti state election petition tribunal and Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal and both court dismissed the petition challenging the outcome of the July 2018 poll.

However,Eleka's dream of being the governor of Ekiti State has been shattered with the pronouncement of the Supreme Court which has the definitive verdict.