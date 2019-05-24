Unreturning Lawmakers 'Evacuate' Personal Belongings From National Assembly As Staff Mock Them

Many have stealthily and surreptitiously moved their luggage shortly after the election results were announced to avoid disgrace and embarrassment.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 24, 2019

It was a sober reflection on the premises of National Assembly complex Abuja on friday as lawmakers who lost elections in their various constituencies evacuated their personal belongings from their offices .

Some of the aides to the lawmakers were  seeing removing property from their offices  into the waiting trucks . Some of the items include: refrigerators, plasma TV, water dispensers, printers , portraits photographs, rugs, flags and many other things .

Many have stealthily and surreptitiously moved their luggage shortly after the election results were announced to avoid disgrace and embarrassment.

Some of the staff were seen in group  discussing the inglorious exit of the senators and members of House of Representatives while others were making jest of them and gloating over their  misfortune.

When Saharareporters prodded the staff to  disclose the reason behind their excitement.  Many of them described the exit of the lawmakers as lesson of life adding that power is transient . 

One of the staff who pleaded not to be named said many of them were so much intoxicated with power, while it lasted, in such a way that they saw themselves as tin-gods with the positions they occupied.  He added that many of them did not deserve re-election judging by their hostile and aggressive treatment of Nigerians particularly those from their constituencies. 

He admonished the new lawmakers not to be carried away with  the allure of power or trappings of public office but to put citizens who elected them into the position of authority first. 

Recall that many federal lawmakers including senate President, Bukola Saraki  lost their seats during the Presidential and National Assembly election on 23rd February 2019. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Holds Emergency Meeting To Consider Zamfara Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Theresa May Announces Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Wonder If It's Worth Taking Pains For APC, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gbenga Daniel Left Ogun A Failed State, Says Amosun
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Slams CJN For Dinning With ‘President Who Shows Disdain For Rule Of Law’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I wish I Had Been In Politics 20 Years Ago, Says Ajimobi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Buhari Mobbed As Shi'ites Protest 'Unlawful' Detention Of El-Zakzaky At National Mosque
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Fulani Radio Station Is A Validation Of Obasanjo's Fulanization Claim, Says CAN
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Holds Emergency Meeting To Consider Zamfara Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Commercial Motorcyclists Storm Police Station, Set Patrol Cars Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International INTERPOL Issues Arrest Warrant For Nigerian Man Over ‘Parental Abduction’ Of A 9-year Old From Brazil
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Filmmaker, Demand N10 Million Ransom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Son, Then Hangs Self Over Infidelity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Theresa May Announces Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Wonder If It's Worth Taking Pains For APC, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Masari Approves Death Penalty For Cattle Rustlers, Kidnappers In Katsina
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Is The Future Of Mankind, Says German Ambassador
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad