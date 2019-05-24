Unreturning Lawmakers 'Evacuate' Personal Belongings From National Assembly As Staff Mock Them

It was a sober reflection on the premises of National Assembly complex Abuja on friday as lawmakers who lost elections in their various constituencies evacuated their personal belongings from their offices .

Some of the aides to the lawmakers were seeing removing property from their offices into the waiting trucks . Some of the items include: refrigerators, plasma TV, water dispensers, printers , portraits photographs, rugs, flags and many other things .

Many have stealthily and surreptitiously moved their luggage shortly after the election results were announced to avoid disgrace and embarrassment.

Some of the staff were seen in group discussing the inglorious exit of the senators and members of House of Representatives while others were making jest of them and gloating over their misfortune.

When Saharareporters prodded the staff to disclose the reason behind their excitement. Many of them described the exit of the lawmakers as lesson of life adding that power is transient .

One of the staff who pleaded not to be named said many of them were so much intoxicated with power, while it lasted, in such a way that they saw themselves as tin-gods with the positions they occupied. He added that many of them did not deserve re-election judging by their hostile and aggressive treatment of Nigerians particularly those from their constituencies.

He admonished the new lawmakers not to be carried away with the allure of power or trappings of public office but to put citizens who elected them into the position of authority first.

Recall that many federal lawmakers including senate President, Bukola Saraki lost their seats during the Presidential and National Assembly election on 23rd February 2019.