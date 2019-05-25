Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha

The court, in a suit filed by Hon. Jones Onyeriri, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Senatorial candidate for Imo West, ordered that the status quo be maintained until the hearing and determination of the Motion on NoticeThe presiding judge, Justice E.F. Njemanze, adjourned the case till June 5 2019, for hearing.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2019

 

The Federal  High  Court  sitting in Owerri has ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) should not issue a Certificate of Return to Rochas Okorocha as a senator-elect for Imo West.
The court, in a suit filed by  Hon. Jones Onyeriri, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Senatorial  candidate for Imo West, ordered that the status quo be maintained until the hearing and determination of the Motion on NoticeThe presiding judge, Justice E.F. Njemanze, adjourned the case till June 5 2019, for hearing.
INEC had declined to issue Certificate of Return to Okorocha who was the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after the returning officer alleged that he was forced to declare him winner under duress.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Unreturning Lawmakers 'Evacuate' Personal Belongings From National Assembly As Staff Mock Them
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Wins Nigerian Government, Fashola In Court On Quick Rehabilitation Of Badagry Road.
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Slams CJN For Dinning With ‘President Who Shows Disdain For Rule Of Law’
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Holds Emergency Meeting To Consider Zamfara Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Psquare: Peter Threatens To Sue Show Promoter Over Flyers Of Him And His Brother
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Theresa May Announces Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Unreturning Lawmakers 'Evacuate' Personal Belongings From National Assembly As Staff Mock Them
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Mobbed As Shi'ites Protest 'Unlawful' Detention Of El-Zakzaky At National Mosque
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Fulani Radio Station Is A Validation Of Obasanjo's Fulanization Claim, Says CAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Emefiele Files Defamation Suit Against Uboh, Refuses To Answer Pending Suit On Misappropriation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Son, Then Hangs Self Over Infidelity
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Filmmaker, Demand N10 Million Ransom
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
FRSC Officials Beat Up Man For Refusing To Pay Illegal Fine Of N3,000
CRIME Three FRSC Officials Beat Up Man For Refusing To Pay Illegal Fine Of N3,000
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Wins Nigerian Government, Fashola In Court On Quick Rehabilitation Of Badagry Road.
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Slams CJN For Dinning With ‘President Who Shows Disdain For Rule Of Law’
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Holds Emergency Meeting To Consider Zamfara Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria Is The Future Of Mankind, Says German Ambassador
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad