Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri has ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) should not issue a Certificate of Return to Rochas Okorocha as a senator-elect for Imo West.

The court, in a suit filed by Hon. Jones Onyeriri, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Senatorial candidate for Imo West, ordered that the status quo be maintained until the hearing and determination of the Motion on NoticeThe presiding judge, Justice E.F. Njemanze, adjourned the case till June 5 2019, for hearing.

INEC had declined to issue Certificate of Return to Okorocha who was the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after the returning officer alleged that he was forced to declare him winner under duress.