I wish I Had Been In Politics 20 Years Ago, Says Ajimobi

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2019

Abiola Ajimobi, the outgoing Governor of Oyo State, has said he wish he had been in politics 20 years ago

The lame duck governor said this on Friday while addressing state house correspondents in Abuja.

He said he regrets spending 8 years in office because the impatience of the people inhibited him from executing all his plans.

However, he did not give details of the things or projects that he wanted to do but couldn’t because the people did not show enough understanding.

He said: “I think I regret the fact that I have not been able to do everything I wanted to do. I wish our people could be more understanding, could be more patient, but they feel that any time you try to make a change, people resist change even if it is good for them.

“I wish I had been in politics 20 years ago.”

On why he came to thank Buhari, the governor replied that due to the President’s several financial interventions in form of bailouts, he would exit office without leaving behind any unpaid salaries.

He also admitted that the bailouts helped his administration to complete a number of projects and made the state a lot more peaceful.

Ajimobi said, “I want to thank President Buhari for the support he has given all the states, particularly during the period of scarcity of funds to execute our projects, to pay salaries, to meet the socio-economic development demands.

“I am going to Umrah to thank God. When I came in, I pleaded with God to give me the opportunity to serve peacefully and that He did.

“I also want to thank the people of Oyo State for allowing me to be the first governor to do two terms of eight years; it has never happened in Oyo State.’’

As of February, the Federal Government disclosed that the total bailouts it gave to the 36 states and Paris Club Refund since 2015, stood at N1.19tn.

The governor also said that  Oyo State became more peaceful under him.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Holds Emergency Meeting To Consider Zamfara Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Unreturning Lawmakers 'Evacuate' Personal Belongings From National Assembly As Staff Mock Them
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Theresa May Announces Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Wonder If It's Worth Taking Pains For APC, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gbenga Daniel Left Ogun A Failed State, Says Amosun
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Slams CJN For Dinning With ‘President Who Shows Disdain For Rule Of Law’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Buhari Mobbed As Shi'ites Protest 'Unlawful' Detention Of El-Zakzaky At National Mosque
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity Fulani Radio Station Is A Validation Of Obasanjo's Fulanization Claim, Says CAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Holds Emergency Meeting To Consider Zamfara Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Commercial Motorcyclists Storm Police Station, Set Patrol Cars Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Unreturning Lawmakers 'Evacuate' Personal Belongings From National Assembly As Staff Mock Them
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International INTERPOL Issues Arrest Warrant For Nigerian Man Over ‘Parental Abduction’ Of A 9-year Old From Brazil
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Filmmaker, Demand N10 Million Ransom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Son, Then Hangs Self Over Infidelity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Theresa May Announces Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Wonder If It's Worth Taking Pains For APC, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Masari Approves Death Penalty For Cattle Rustlers, Kidnappers In Katsina
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad