Suspected Herdsmen Attack, Inflict Wounds On Pastor In Ondo

Femi Ajayi, a Pastor with The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Akure, Ondo state, has been attacked by suspected fulani herdsmen leaving him with deep matchete-inflicted injuries.

. Ajayi was attacked, at his residence of Abusoro in Odudun axis of Akure South Local Government Area, after a failed kidnapping attempt by the rampaging fulani herdsmen.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor was given a gash on his forehead and another deep cut on his right hand.

The attack came barely few weeks after a resident in the neighborhood was attacked and kidnapped by the suspected fulani invaders but was released after parting with ransom.

Speaking to Sahara Reporter shortly after returning from the hospital on Friday, Pastor Ajayi

said the fulani invaders have a single-minded aim of killing and maiming innocent residents.

He took time to explain how the invaders jumped into his compund with the plan of abducting him for ransom.

The Pastor said: "It was in broad daylight that the three of them (fulani herdmen) with big guns and cutlasses invaded my building.

"They jumped the fence into my compound, and came in through the poultry area with the attempt to kidnap me for ransom.

"The three of them (herdsmen) had already blocked the entrance to my house and i did not even know therewas another one outside the building.

"Immediately i saw them, i shouted for help in the street and they began running after me but i really don't know how i escaped from them", he explained.

Pastor Ajayi noted that he escaped miraculously with some wounds - in his forehead and hand as a result of cut inflicted on him by his assailants while struggling with him

"It was in the process of me trying to escaped from the herdsmen that

they subdued and matcheted me, at least you can see the cuts on both my head and right hand.

"I just returned from the hospital to treat myself and have been placed on medication. I will also be visiting the hospital again for treatments.

"The attack on me by these fulani, is the second one in the axis because a week to this my own experince, my neighbour was kidnapped at the front of his house around 8 pm.

"He was lucky to have been freed in the next day after paying a ransome of N300, 000 to the kidnappers and he came back hom thanking God".

According to Ajayi, the residents in the neighbourhood are now living in great fear stressing that many have abadoned their home over cases of attack and kidnapping by the fulani invaders.

"As i speak, many have abadoned the area because it is like a new site while some don't even sleep in their houses again at night due to fear.

"So, it shows we are no longer safe and seem the Yoruba land is heavily invaded by these strangers (fulani herdsmen) as the situation is now becoming worrisome and alarming.

"You can imagine if these fulani herdsmen have been blocking road and abadoned that by now coming down to your house to kidnap you, definately there is a progression in their act and we have to becareful.

"My prayers are that it would not go beyond this in the Yourba land and as a race we just have to buckle up and also defend our territories".

He later decried the type of security apparatus put in place in the state saying that there is need to protect the territories against invaders who have now found businesses in the attack and kidnapping for ransom.