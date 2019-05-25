Three FRSC Officials Beat Up Man For Refusing To Pay Illegal Fine Of N3,000

He, however, said the officials were not pleased with him giving them the valid vehicle license as they went ahead to present him a ticket fine of N3,000.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2019

Three personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission harassed one Osho Oladotun Johnson for refusing to pay N3,000 illegal fine.

The FRSC officials identified as A.C Achigili; Olatunji with tag number M10468; and Badeniyi with tag number M1411, stopped Johnson at Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos Island, as he was going for a meeting today.

Narrating the incident, Johnson said he was flagged down as he was heading to Admiralty Way for an official meeting as he ended up being beaten by the road safety officials.

“I was stopped by the FRSC officials after which they requested for my driver’s license and I gave it to them.

“They also requested for my vehicle license, I mistakenly gave them a wrong one at first and they said it had expired. I checked my car again, gave them the valid one, and apologized to them for giving them the old vehicle license,” Johnson recounted.

He, however, said the officials were not pleased with him giving them the valid vehicle license as they went ahead to present him a ticket fine of N3,000.

He said, “They insisted I must pay the fine of N3,000 because they had already issued me the ticket. I was explaining to their team lead, Achigili and told him my driver and vehicle license are up to date. While I was doing that, Olatunji and Badeniyi started taking pictures of my car and me.

“I brought out my phone and did same, as they noticed what I was doing, and they descended on me, they smashed my phone on the floor and started beating me.

“They also smashed the windscreen of my car. The three of them beat me up seriously and they went away with my driver’s license.”

Johnson labelled the act of the FRSC personnel as undemocratic and lawless.

“What kind of country are we in, a country where democracy no longer rules. It is so terrible and it pains me to see that we are in a lawless society that even FRSC officials can harass and beat up drivers whenever they feel like.”

 FRSC Officials Beat Up Man For Refusing To Pay Illegal Fine Of N3,000

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Son, Then Hangs Self Over Infidelity
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Filmmaker, Demand N10 Million Ransom
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Herdsmen Attack, Inflict Wounds On Pastor In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Commercial Motorcyclists Storm Police Station, Set Patrol Cars Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Masari Approves Death Penalty For Cattle Rustlers, Kidnappers In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Unreturning Lawmakers 'Evacuate' Personal Belongings From National Assembly As Staff Mock Them
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Mobbed As Shi'ites Protest 'Unlawful' Detention Of El-Zakzaky At National Mosque
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Fulani Radio Station Is A Validation Of Obasanjo's Fulanization Claim, Says CAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Emefiele Files Defamation Suit Against Uboh, Refuses To Answer Pending Suit On Misappropriation
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Son, Then Hangs Self Over Infidelity
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Filmmaker, Demand N10 Million Ransom
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyer Wins Nigerian Government, Fashola In Court On Quick Rehabilitation Of Badagry Road.
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Slams CJN For Dinning With ‘President Who Shows Disdain For Rule Of Law’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Holds Emergency Meeting To Consider Zamfara Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria Is The Future Of Mankind, Says German Ambassador
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad