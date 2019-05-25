Three FRSC Officials Beat Up Man For Refusing To Pay Illegal Fine Of N3,000

Three personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission harassed one Osho Oladotun Johnson for refusing to pay N3,000 illegal fine.

The FRSC officials identified as A.C Achigili; Olatunji with tag number M10468; and Badeniyi with tag number M1411, stopped Johnson at Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos Island, as he was going for a meeting today.

Narrating the incident, Johnson said he was flagged down as he was heading to Admiralty Way for an official meeting as he ended up being beaten by the road safety officials.

“I was stopped by the FRSC officials after which they requested for my driver’s license and I gave it to them.

“They also requested for my vehicle license, I mistakenly gave them a wrong one at first and they said it had expired. I checked my car again, gave them the valid one, and apologized to them for giving them the old vehicle license,” Johnson recounted.

He, however, said the officials were not pleased with him giving them the valid vehicle license as they went ahead to present him a ticket fine of N3,000.

He said, “They insisted I must pay the fine of N3,000 because they had already issued me the ticket. I was explaining to their team lead, Achigili and told him my driver and vehicle license are up to date. While I was doing that, Olatunji and Badeniyi started taking pictures of my car and me.

“I brought out my phone and did same, as they noticed what I was doing, and they descended on me, they smashed my phone on the floor and started beating me.

“They also smashed the windscreen of my car. The three of them beat me up seriously and they went away with my driver’s license.”

Johnson labelled the act of the FRSC personnel as undemocratic and lawless.

“What kind of country are we in, a country where democracy no longer rules. It is so terrible and it pains me to see that we are in a lawless society that even FRSC officials can harass and beat up drivers whenever they feel like.”