$16m On Mosquito Nets? Aisha Buhari Queries Federal Government On Misappropriated Funds

“They have spent, $16m on buying mosquito nets, I did not get it, maybe some people have gotten it. But I feel that that’s my personal opinion, $16m is enough to fumigate mosquitoes in Nigeria. That’s my opinion,” she said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 26, 2019

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has questioned the logic behind spending $16M as counterpart funding for the purchase of mosquito nets by the Nigerian government.
She expressed her reservations about the matter during an interractive session with women at the State House, Abuja on Saturday.
She also flayed the Nigerian government on the poor implementation of  Social Investment Programmes(SIP) in the north.

“I have heard about mosquito nets, Nigeria paid its counterpart fund, $16m. I asked them to give my own share of the net to send it to my village people. I didn’t get it.


