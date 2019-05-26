Insecurity In Kaduna, Zamfara Setback For Northern States, Says COCIN President

COCIN President, Dacholl

by SaharaReporters, New York May 26, 2019

COCIN President, Dachollom Datiri

Dachollom Chumang Datiri, President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), says that the insecurity in Kaduna and Zamfara state is a setback for northern states.

Datiri made the statement in a communique issued in Jos at the end of the 96th General Church Council held at the church headquarters, Jos, the Plateau state capital.

He observed with dismay the increasing rate of suicide cases in the country and called on the church and Government to sensitize the public on the need for contentment.

He said:  “Council Condemns in strong terms the recent attacks on some communities in parts of Nassarawa, Kaduna, Zamfara and Borno states by Kidnappers, armed bandits and Boko Haram.

“Calls on the Federal and state governments, to take proactive measures to forestall these inhuman acts as human life is too precious to be wasted casually.

“Enjoins government at all levels to take seriously their constitutional responsibility by restoring and rehabilitating Internally Displaced Persons as many of them are left to fend for themselves in terms of feeding and accommodation.”

The clergy decried federal government’s nonchalant attitude towards the release of Leah Sharibu who has remained in the hands of Boko Haram because of her faith and urged the government to do all it takes to ensure her release and the remaining Chibok school girls

