Police Arrest Three Kidnappers In Military Uniform

The suspects, Obasi Peter, Benjamin Nicholas, and Ojiegbe Obinna were nabbed in military vests together with three other accomplices.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 26, 2019

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three fake soldiers who allegedly abducted one Uchenna Ezeonu in Ekwulobia, Anambra State.

The police said the suspects were arrested inside a forest in Anambra where they held the victims captive.

The suspects, Obasi Peter, Benjamin Nicholas, and Ojiegbe Obinna were nabbed in military vests together with three other accomplices.

It was gathered that the suspects had abducted their victim and taken him to an unknown destination before they were rounded up inside the bush.

Confirming the arrest, the police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the victim was rescued unhurt.

He said, “On the 24/05/2019 at about 11: am, there was a distress call along Isuofia road in Aguata council area that three persons in military uniforms abducted one Uchenna Ezeonu ‘m’ of Omeke village around Ekwulobia roundabout and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“Following distress call, Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Joint Patrol teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area in search of the hoodlums along the bush path by Uyo-Eke market road.

“Consequently, three suspects in military attires who abducted the victim were rounded up and arrested inside the bush.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Son, Then Hangs Self Over Infidelity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Filmmaker, Demand N10 Million Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Herdsmen Attack, Inflict Wounds On Pastor In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
FRSC Officials Beat Up Man For Refusing To Pay Illegal Fine Of N3,000
CRIME Three FRSC Officials Beat Up Man For Refusing To Pay Illegal Fine Of N3,000
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Commercial Motorcyclists Storm Police Station, Set Patrol Cars Ablaze
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Wins Nigerian Government, Fashola In Court On Quick Rehabilitation Of Badagry Road.
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Son, Then Hangs Self Over Infidelity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Mobbed As Shi'ites Protest 'Unlawful' Detention Of El-Zakzaky At National Mosque
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Fulani Herdsmen Have Turned Ondo Into Unsafe Place As They Kidnap, Rape Us, Ondo Women Lament
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Filmmaker, Demand N10 Million Ransom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Emefiele Files Defamation Suit Against Uboh, Refuses To Answer Pending Suit On Misappropriation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyer Slams CJN For Dinning With ‘President Who Shows Disdain For Rule Of Law’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Unreturning Lawmakers 'Evacuate' Personal Belongings From National Assembly As Staff Mock Them
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Herdsmen Attack, Inflict Wounds On Pastor In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Fulani Radio Station Is A Validation Of Obasanjo's Fulanization Claim, Says CAN
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment Psquare: Peter Threatens To Sue Show Promoter Over Flyers Of Him And His Brother
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad