Police Arrest Three Kidnappers In Military Uniform

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested three fake soldiers who allegedly abducted one Uchenna Ezeonu in Ekwulobia, Anambra State.

The police said the suspects were arrested inside a forest in Anambra where they held the victims captive.

The suspects, Obasi Peter, Benjamin Nicholas, and Ojiegbe Obinna were nabbed in military vests together with three other accomplices.

It was gathered that the suspects had abducted their victim and taken him to an unknown destination before they were rounded up inside the bush.

Confirming the arrest, the police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the victim was rescued unhurt.

He said, “On the 24/05/2019 at about 11: am, there was a distress call along Isuofia road in Aguata council area that three persons in military uniforms abducted one Uchenna Ezeonu ‘m’ of Omeke village around Ekwulobia roundabout and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“Following distress call, Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Joint Patrol teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area in search of the hoodlums along the bush path by Uyo-Eke market road.

“Consequently, three suspects in military attires who abducted the victim were rounded up and arrested inside the bush.