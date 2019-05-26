Reversing Trailer Kills Lagos Traffic Official

The trailer crushed her to death as the driver was trying to reverse.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 26, 2019

Arogundade Remilekun, a female officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA), has been crushed to death by a trailer.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occured  in Apapa area of Lagos on Sunday morning.

The late Remilekun was said to be from Apapa Zone 36 station base.

It was gathered that the officer was at the back of the truck when the tragedy occurred.

The trailer crushed her to death as the driver was trying to reverse.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the trailer was oblivious of the deceased's presence.

She was said to have died right on the spot.

Her remains have been evacuated from the scene of the tragedy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Lagos Task Force Officers Assault Journalist, Detain Him For Hours
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tompolo Accused Of Blowing Up Oil Pipelines In Delta
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Delta Communities Petition Kachikwu Over Imminent Oil Disaster
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment 30 States Could Experience Flooding, Government Warns
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Lagos Continues To Remain Littered As Government Transfers Waste Management To Foreign Investors
Environment Lagos Gets Very Filthy Under Governor Ambode's Watch And Transfer Of Waste Management To A "Foreign Company"
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Stop Marginalizing Ilaje People Or Face Civil Unrest, Group Warns Gov. Akeredolu
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Tension In Jos As Reprisal Attack Kills Many, Houses Burnt
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics You're A Shameless Politician, Okorocha Fires Back At Uzodinma
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return To Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mark My Words, I Will Become President Of Nigeria, Okorocha Vows
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Buhari, Don’t End Up Making Jonathan, Obasanjo, IBB Look Like Heroes By Your Failure By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy $16m On Mosquito Nets? Aisha Buhari Queries Federal Government On Misappropriated Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Abuja Pastor, Joshua Iginla Acquires Private Jet To 'Further The Cause Of The Ministry'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Kidnappers In Military Uniform
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We Gave License For Nomadic Education, Not To Herdsmen, Says Nigerian Broadcasting Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Even If You Kill Us, We Will Lockdown BiafraLand Says Pro-Biafra Group IPOB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari Signs 2019 Appropriation Bill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Start Paying New Minimum Immediately Ngige Warns Employers, State Governments
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad