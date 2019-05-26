Reversing Trailer Kills Lagos Traffic Official

Arogundade Remilekun, a female officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency(LASTMA), has been crushed to death by a trailer.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occured in Apapa area of Lagos on Sunday morning.

The late Remilekun was said to be from Apapa Zone 36 station base.

It was gathered that the officer was at the back of the truck when the tragedy occurred.

The trailer crushed her to death as the driver was trying to reverse.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the trailer was oblivious of the deceased's presence.

She was said to have died right on the spot.

Her remains have been evacuated from the scene of the tragedy.